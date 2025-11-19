Aurora residents continue fight to stop construction of new fracking site near reservoir

On Wednesday, the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission began its virtual hearing to decide whether to approve a well pad site thousands of feet from the Aurora Reservoir and southeast Aurora homes.

Rachel Markowitz was one of many concerned residents who signed up to address the ECMC. She says she has been waiting a long time for this moment. Three years in fact.

"I was meeting my new neighbors, and one of my neighbors approached me and said, 'Have you heard about the fracking project? '" said Markowitz.

CBS

The Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan is a multi-well oil and gas project east of the Aurora Reservoir and Rachel's neighborhood.

Crestone, the company behind the project, has repeatedly assured the public and provided evidence to the ECMC that its plan is safe and follows all of Colorado's strict laws and guidelines.

Rachel says she is fighting for her family. The project is concerning to her because she has a seven-year-old with asthma.

"We're constantly pumping our kids with steroids to help them breathe, and we don't consent to having unknown contaminants being put into our air," said Markowitz. "Having this near us is just not going to work."

CBS

The state did approve the project overall in August of 2024. Since then, Rachel has turned her efforts to stopping the Sunlight Long Well site. It is the closest of the proposed wells to existing homes.

"I've been dealing with this for three years. Lack of sleep, anxiety, poor concentration at work. I'm constantly thinking about this," said Markowitz.

That's what led her to a computer screen Wednesday morning. She is hoping the ECMC will deny the well proposal.

"This project brings unacceptable risks of contamination, spills and long-term aquifer damage. This would push more pollutants and more emissions, more toxic, undisclosed compounds into the air that my children and your children will breathe. We do not consent to exposing our lungs to industrial, undisclosed contaminants," said Rachel Markowitz in her testimony.

CBS

If the well pad site is approved, she's not sure what she and her family will do.

"It's hard because we've put our entire life savings into this home. We want to be here," said Markowitz.

Thursday, the hearing will continue with arguments from attorneys representing the oil and gas company and lawyers representing Save the Aurora Reservoir and the community group opposing the project. The ECMC plans to announce its decision on Friday.