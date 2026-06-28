Ferris, Far Draw Fires merge in southwest Colorado, evacuation notice issued for nearby residents

In southwest Colorado, the Ferris and Far Draw fires merged overnight, now covering almost 6,000 acres according to the Dolores County Office of Emergency Management. The nearby Doe Canyon Fire has also continued to burn and has reached almost 400 acres.

The DCOEM says the fires are located east of the Dolores River Canyon and are threatening Glade Ranches. The Dolores County Sheriff's Office worked to contact those residents after officials issued an evacuation notice for the area.

Dolores County Office of Emergency Management

So far, the fires have burned across U.S. Forest Service land, and no structures have been lost, the DCOEM said.

County officials warned residents that the fires are expected to continue to grow on Sunday as strong winds return to the area.

An air quality advisory was issued Sunday morning for many areas near or downwind of the multiple fires burning in western Colorado.

U.S. Forest Service

The good news is that the Bureau of Land Management and the Pleasantview Volunteer Fire Department managed to completely contain the Alkali Fire, which sparked west of Cahone on Saturday.

Firefighters with the Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department were also able to stop several fires caused by lightning strikes in the area before they could grow.