Wildfire smoke from Utah, western Colorado prompts air quality concerns across mountain communities

Intensifying wildfires across eastern Utah and western Colorado are sending thick smoke into portions of the state, creating hazy skies and deteriorating air quality for many mountain and western Colorado communities.

Smoke seen overhead in Fruita, Colo. John Berry

The smoke is affecting areas downwind of the fires, with the greatest impacts expected across western and northwestern Colorado. Residents in Telluride, Montrose, Delta, Grand Junction, Gunnison, Aspen, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Craig, Steamboat Springs and Walden may experience periods of heavy smoke and reduced visibility.

CBS

Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibility on roadways. Low visibility is possible between Fruita and Mack as thick wildfire smoke settles across portions of western Colorado.

CBS

Smoke can pose health risks for everyone, but especially for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with asthma, COPD or other heart and lung conditions. Health officials advise residents to keep windows and doors closed when smoke is present.

CBS

Forecast models indicate that smoke will continue to spread eastward through the day. By Sunday afternoon and evening, heavier smoke is expected to increase across portions of the Front Range, potentially leading to hazy skies and reduced air quality in the Denver metro area.