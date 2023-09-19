Watch CBS News
3,026 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, illegal firearms seized in Garfield County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Special Problems Enforcement and Response investigators, or SPEAR, seized a cache of illegal drugs and firearms in Garfield County. The seizures happened during the months of August and September. 

illegal-drug-and-firearms-garfield-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
Illegal firearms and drugs seized by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.  Garfield County

The drugs seized include: 

  • 3,026 Fentanyl pills 
  • One gram of Fentanyl powder
  • 226.66 grams of methamphetamine
  • 17.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 1.18 grams of Cocaine
  • 13 Morphine pills 
  • 86 Xanax pills
  • 3 Hydrocodone pills

They also seized five firearms, one with no serial number and two illegal sound suppressors. The three men facing charges are  Christopher VanValkenburg, Hugh Mayer, and Justin Raulerson.     

christopher-vanvalkenburg-garfield-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
Christopher VanValkenburg  Garfield County

Three men were arrested after being identified as distributors of illegal drugs and firearms in the Battlement Mesa area. SPEAR said additional charges and arrests are expected. 

huley-mayer-garfield-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
Hugh Mayer Garfield County

SPEAR is a multi-jurisdictional task force based out of the Garfield County area. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call SPEAR at (970) 945-0453 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

justin-raulerson-garfield-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
Justin Raulerson Garfield County
First published on September 19, 2023 / 4:03 PM

