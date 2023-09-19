3,026 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, illegal firearms seized in Garfield County
The Special Problems Enforcement and Response investigators, or SPEAR, seized a cache of illegal drugs and firearms in Garfield County. The seizures happened during the months of August and September.
The drugs seized include:
- 3,026 Fentanyl pills
- One gram of Fentanyl powder
- 226.66 grams of methamphetamine
- 17.2 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 1.18 grams of Cocaine
- 13 Morphine pills
- 86 Xanax pills
- 3 Hydrocodone pills
They also seized five firearms, one with no serial number and two illegal sound suppressors. The three men facing charges are Christopher VanValkenburg, Hugh Mayer, and Justin Raulerson.
Three men were arrested after being identified as distributors of illegal drugs and firearms in the Battlement Mesa area. SPEAR said additional charges and arrests are expected.
SPEAR is a multi-jurisdictional task force based out of the Garfield County area. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call SPEAR at (970) 945-0453 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
