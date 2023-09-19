3,026 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, illegal firearms seized in Garfield County

The Special Problems Enforcement and Response investigators, or SPEAR, seized a cache of illegal drugs and firearms in Garfield County. The seizures happened during the months of August and September.

Illegal firearms and drugs seized by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. Garfield County

The drugs seized include:

3,026 Fentanyl pills

One gram of Fentanyl powder

226.66 grams of methamphetamine

17.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

1.18 grams of Cocaine

13 Morphine pills

86 Xanax pills

3 Hydrocodone pills

They also seized five firearms, one with no serial number and two illegal sound suppressors. The three men facing charges are Christopher VanValkenburg, Hugh Mayer, and Justin Raulerson.

Christopher VanValkenburg Garfield County

Three men were arrested after being identified as distributors of illegal drugs and firearms in the Battlement Mesa area. SPEAR said additional charges and arrests are expected.

Hugh Mayer Garfield County

SPEAR is a multi-jurisdictional task force based out of the Garfield County area. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to call SPEAR at (970) 945-0453 or contact your local law enforcement agency.