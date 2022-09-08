Boulder family makes it their mission to save kids from fentanyl

The fentanyl crisis in our state is dire. Opioids are proving too easy to get ahold of, especially for teens.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the last four years. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 40 people under the age of 18 died of overdoses last year. Five of those deaths were kids younger than the age of 10.

One Boulder family is still feeling the loss of a loved one who overdosed. That's why Kate Lacroix has made it her mission to save kids from the deadly drug. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White sat down with Lacroix on Thursday morning, as she shared why she's fighting against the pandemic and asking others to join her.

Lacroix explained that she and her daughter harper are undeniably close. And about three years ago, when one of Harper's best friends died from a fentanyl overdose, she knew she had to take immediate action.

"It rocked her," said Lacroix. "I think it's that mama bear instinct (to help), you know? When your kids are suffering, and you can make a difference, you just go for it. I saw how much it impacted her and I took straight to Facebook to start putting the word out and it grew from there."

Her efforts online continued to gain momentum. Now, she's launching a virtual seminar set to take place next Tuesday. Lacroix teamed up with author Brian Westhoff, who wrote Fentanyl Inc. The book documents the origins of the drug and what he calls the worst drug crisis in American history. Other panelists include Jackie Long, who lost her daughter at the University of Colorado Boulder to an overdose, and reporter Jen Brown from The Colorado Sun.

Lacroix says, if you have any doubts about joining in the discussion, don't. Fentanyl is already in your neighborhood, that's why education is crucial.

"Remember, your kids' brains aren't fully formed till 25, so they can't judge risk. I think it's important for us to be on the side of preventative measures beyond education. I am an advocate for handing out testing strips and Narcan, and I do both," said Lacroix. "A lot of people want to make this a partisan issue… We need to stop this polarization and get behind our families and community."

For those who are unable to pay the ticket price but would still like to participate, Lacroix says to contact her via the "Event Organizer" tab on the Eventbrite link, and she will send you an invite for free.