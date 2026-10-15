Denver police, DEA make 107 arrests, seize 223 pounds of illegal drugs in "Operation Overdose Intercept"

The Denver Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division teamed up to make more than 100 arrests and seize more than 223 pounds of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, in Operation Overdose Intercept.

Denver Police Department

The coordinated effort was designed to reduce overdoses and overdose deaths in Denver by arresting dealers and seizing potentially deadly illicit fentanyl.

According to the DEA, the enforcement included more than 112 operations over 10 weeks, resulting in 107 arrests, drug seizures totalling 223.16 pounds, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, heroin, with 23 firearms recovered and cash seized totalling around $200,000.

Drug Enforcement Agency

"Every overdose and overdose death is a heartbreak that ripples through our community, and each loss reminds us of the importance of protecting those upon whom drug dealers prey," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas in a statement. "By leveraging our law enforcement partnerships and doubling down on the great work done every day by our officers, we can help protect the vulnerable, disrupt the distribution of deadly drugs, and save lives together."

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, 137 deaths in Denver for the first five months of the year have been confirmed to involve fentanyl. In 2025, 563 people in the Denver community were lost to drug-related deaths.

Drug Enforcement Agency

"Our goal at DEA is a Fentanyl Free America. We appreciate the partnership with the Denver Police Department and look forward to getting fentanyl and criminals off our streets," said Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Field Division acting Special Agent in Charge Miguel Chino in a statement.

Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:

The community can assist with these enforcement operations by providing information about individuals or networks selling drugs in Denver. Tipsters can provide information through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), and tipsters can remain anonymous.