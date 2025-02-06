Victim describes being shot at in Colorado while driving on Interstate 225: "Just happened out of nowhere"

A Colorado man says he was driving down the interstate when suddenly another driver started shooting at him and then followed him for 7 miles.

CBS

Thirteen holes are now scattered across the shattered glass of Terrell Padilla's car.

"I was listening to music, trying to relax and then all of that just happened out of nowhere," said Padilla. "Obviously, I started fearing for my life. I didn't know what they were shooting at me with."

Padilla says the terrifying incident happened in the eastern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning just after 1 a.m. while he was driving southbound on Interstate 225 back home from a night out with friends.

"I had just passed Mississippi Boulevard and I saw one car speed past me on the right-hand side. I was on the middle lane," said Padilla. "I kind of checked my surroundings and I looked at my rearview mirror and saw a car with no headlights coming up behind me really fast, and then they slowed down. (They) came to the same speed that I was going, and I just heard like a few bangs. As soon as I heard that, I dropped it down a gear and I took off."

Padilla says the suspect car continued to follow him onto Interstate 25, shooting at him a couple more times before the car drove off near I-25 and Downing Street.

CBS

Denver police say this was one of five reports of felony menacing that morning on I-225 and I-25, and they have been able to locate a car that could be connected to these incidents.

"I feel a little bit more relieved that they found the vehicle, I'd feel a lot better if they found the suspects and stuff like that," said Padilla.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Padilla doesn't believe he or anyone else who may have been caught in the crossfire were being targeted.

CBS

"I honestly think it was just a bunch of kids that were out messing around in their car or a stolen car, I don't know if it was stolen or not," he said.

However, he says knowing it could have been random also puts him on edge.

"My biggest takeaway is to just be more aware of my surroundings, especially late at night," said Padilla. "I just, unfortunately, was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is ask to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

Padilla estimates that he'll have to spend about $1,000 to get his car fixed.