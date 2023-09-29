Federal Law Enforcement Training Center employee takes stand in Elijah McClain trial

An expert called by prosecutors testified Friday that two Aurora police officers violated departmental policies in their 2019 encounter with Elijah McClain.

The officers, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, who are on trial, struggled with McClain after getting a report of a suspicious person.

Dr. Mark Brown with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center testified that the officers did not respond correctly when McClain said he could not breathe.

The prosecution asked, "do you have an opinion, Dr. Brown, as to whether the officers complied with the training regarding what is supposed to happen when somebody complains they can't breathe?" He replied, "yes, sir, I do." Prosecution asked, "what is your opinion?" Brown said, "my opinion is that they didn't comply with the training they received."

Officer Darren Dunson arrived at the scene while McClain was being held. Rosenblatt's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, questioned Dunson about McClain's well-being.

"If you thought that Mr. McClain was in dire straits and couldn't breathe, you would have intervened, correct? You would have made sure nothing bad happened to him and helped him breathe, correct?" Dunson replied, "to the best of my abilities, yes." Steinberg continued, "you wouldn't just let him die there." Dunson firmly stated, "no, sir, no matter what anyone else was doing." Steinberg asked. "Did you have those concerns when you were there?" he replied, "no, sir."

McClain died several days later. The autopsy indicated the cause of death involved an injection of ketamine by paramedics which followed a forcible restraint. The trial will continue on Tuesday due to the Mother Cabrini holiday on Monday.