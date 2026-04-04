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Fire chief and police chief no longer in their roles in Federal Heights, union reps in the Colorado city say

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The fire chief and the police chief of the Colorado city of Federal Heights are no longer with the city. That's what union representatives say the city announced without explanation.

The two unions representing the firefighters and the police force say the city announced Police Chief Robert Grado and Fire Chief Marc Mahoney had resigned, but the union says both chiefs told them they had never submitted a resignation.

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Federal Heights

In a joint statement, the unions say, in part:

"The manner in which this was conducted is incredibly disrespectful to both Chiefs, Police Officers, and Firefighters. We will be submitting a request to state officials for a full investigation into these terminations."

"These firings are totally unacceptable to both Unions. The manner in which this was conducted is incredibly disrespectful to both Chiefs, Police Officers, and Firefighters.  We will be submitting a request to state officials for a full investigation into these terminations."

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