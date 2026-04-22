Federal appeals court upholds decision against Denver police, city in protest case

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision that the city of Denver and Denver police officers violated the constitutional rights of protestors in May 2020. According to the ACLU of Colorado, the federal appeals court ruled that the city of Denver is liable for unconstitutional uses of force and violations of the First Amendment against 12 protesters.

FILE- DENVER, CO - MAY 30: Denver Police officers fire pepper balls at protesters at Civic Center Park during a George Floyd protest May 30, 2020. Protesters are outraged over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer who pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling was released on Tuesday afternoon. It centers around the dozen protesters who claim to have been targeted by Denver police officers who shot them with pepper balls and rubber bullets and used tear gas on them.

"This outcome is monumental and should be a lesson to law enforcement across the country. No police officer or municipality can escape accountability for their violence against people exercising their sacred right to peacefully protest," said Tim Macdonald, ACLU of Colorado legal director, in a statement. "Our brave plaintiffs have endured enormous hardship for standing up in defense of Black lives and police accountability. This ruling is one step closer to justice for them, their loved ones, and all Coloradans concerned about police violence."

The court rejected arguments from the city of Denver and upheld previous findings that the city failed to properly train officers, which led to the violence.

FILE- DENVER, CO - MAY 29: Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

During the first trial in March 2022, in which the jury found in favor of the plaintiffs, the city painted a much different picture of the protests, saying the crowds were more violent and destructive than they had expected. The final amount awarded to the plaintiffs involved was $14 million.

The federal appeals court also ruled on Tuesday that former Denver police officer Jonathan Christian violated the Fourth Amendment rights of former state representative and activist Elisabeth Epps when he shot her with pepper balls while she was crossing the street.

As of November 2023, Denver's City Attorney's Office had paid seven outside law firms a total of $1,851,048.53 to litigate, then ultimately settle 20 lawsuits filed in connection with the 2020 George Floyd protests that alleged excessive force, civil rights violations and police misconduct.

FILE- DENVER, CO - JUNE 01: People crowd in front of the Colorado State Capitol to protest on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Protests continue in cities across the country after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25th. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

In August 2023, the Denver City Council approved a $4.7 million settlement to more than 300 Black Lives Matter protesters from 2020. That settlement was separate from the $14 million payout to protesters awarded by a jury in 2022.