Fear of ICE slows business at Colorado Hispanic marketplace

La Plaza Colorado was created to provide a platform for Hispanic entrepreneurs while celebrating culture. Lately, the marketplace at Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora is feeling the impact of concerns surrounding immigration raids. Despite these challenges, La Plaza continues to be a resource in the community.

Doug McMurrain, owner of La Plaza Colorado, says they've noticed a decline in guests. There's a palpable sense of fear and hesitation.

"We use AI facial recognition cameras and license plate readers to monitor traffic, and it's definitely down," McMurrain admitted. The fear of being harassed or detained, regardless of legal status, has kept many people away. "We want to serve our community. It's heartbreaking to see so many afraid to come out."

Despite the challenges, La Plaza remains dedicated to creating an inclusive, safe environment. Immigration lawyers have always been on site. Demand has grown so much that the Alejandra Campos law firm has expanded six booths.

"It's a scary time for a lot of people, and having an attorney and the right documents in place are so important," McMurrain said. "La Plaza is a resource for anyone that has questions. No charge. You can come here, and we're glad to help educate you in English or Spanish."

Fifty-five percent of their small businesses are Hispanic and female owned. Giovanna Escatel, a new business owner at La Plaza, is worried about the impact of the current climate. She opened GZ's Flower Shop last week, but now she questions the timing.

"People aren't putting a lot of attention into celebrating, buying gifts, things like that. They're more concerned about what's going to happen and their family's safety," Escatel said. "Kids are scared of going to school because they fear they might not see their parents again."

Escatel's husband, who owns a food truck at La Plaza, has also experienced a drop in customers, with fewer people coming out due to fear of potential immigration enforcement.

"There's been a big difference in the number of people showing up. We're facing a lot of uncertainty," Escatel explained. "I'm just hoping and praying to God that our president is going to be fair."

McMurrain says he backs efforts to secure the nation's borders and the deportation of dangerous criminals. He hopes others understand that La Plaza is full of hardworking people who want to provide for their families and live the American dream.

"We're a target," McMurrain said. "Buckley Space Force Base is just two miles down the road. And I can't say how or why, but I know they're coming. I actually hope the ICE agents come here and see that La Plaza is not a threat. If there was ever a time to support these small businesses, it's now."