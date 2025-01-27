Migrant families fear sending their kids to Colorado school amid immigration concerns

New fears are haunting some migrant families in the Denver metro area amid the Trump Administration's directives on immigration in the country.

"I'm afraid that immigration is going to go to the school," said Eulises in Spanish.

Eulises spoke with CBS Colorado anonymously about the reasons that motivated him to move from Venezuela to the United States over a year ago with his family.

"The situation, my son, my dad who's diabetic. ... That's what really motivated me to leave the country," said Eulises.

His family, who now has a home in Lakewood, says it's been a long journey after finally being granted asylum this month.

"That doesn't really protect us a lot, because they can grab us and deport us, and that's the fear I have sending my kids to school," said Eulises.

Eulises pulled his children out of classes at Denver Public Schools after he says he could not get answers as to whether or not immigration officers would be able to enter the building.

"They only told me that they didn't know, and with them saying that, I lost confidence in sending my child to school," said Eulises.

Across the Denver metro area, school districts have shared information publicly about their commitment to provide an inclusive environment where all students feel safe and supported. DPS, for example, outlined rules indicating their polices if an immigration officer comes to a school requesting information or entry: Don't allow entry and place the school on a secure perimeter. If they don't have a warrant or court order, they are required to leave. Government officials with documents will have to go through their legal department first.

Other districts, including Adams 14, Adams 12, Westminster Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools have similar vetting policies where government officials would have to go through a legal process before being able to communicate with any student.

"They want to be in school. They want to go to school but we've been talking to them that we can't send them right now because we don't feel they're safe," said Eulises about his two kids.

Eulises hopes districts can provide more assurance and communication to families who could be impacted moving forward to help alleviate existing fears.

"Yes, a lot of fear, because we don't know at what moment they'll say they can knock on our doors, that they can grab us on the road, in the grocery store," he said.