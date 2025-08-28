FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on fatal Denver shooting, victim's family pleads for justice

Thursday, the FBI and Denver Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a fatal shooting at a local bar.

Matthew LaDaniel Johnson FBI Denver

In the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2023, police were called to a bar in the 4800 block of West Colfax Ave, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where two of the victims, 41-year-old Brandon Houston and 38-year-old Jason Lewis, died of their injuries.

Investigators said that Matthew LaDaniel Johnson and his girlfriend were on the patio with a group of people when an argument became physical. Johnson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the four men, then ran away.

A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued for Johnson's arrest. Authorities stated that, at this time, they are unsure of Johnson's whereabouts and hope the reward offer will raise public awareness of the case and encourage the community to assist in locating him.

Courtney Ortiz (left) and Nikole Lewis Ward (right) CBS

During Thursday's press conference, Jason Lewis's sisters, Courtney Ortiz and Nikole Lewis Ward, pleaded with the public to help them get justice for their brother.

"Jason was a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin and friend. To know Jason was to know someone who loved life deeply and cherished his family above all else," said Ortiz. "His absence has left an immeasurable void in our lives and everyone who loved him."

Both sisters shared fond memories of a man they say was full of laughter and kindness, and expressed how difficult his loss has been for the close-knit family.

"What we want people to know is that, aside from obviously this affecting us as a family, he was a human being, and a good human being, a law-abiding citizen that unfortunately got his life taken in an unimaginable way," said Lewis Ward. "He was surrounded all the time by family and, just, the love, and we just want people to know that."

Jason Lewis (left) and Brandon Houston (right) FBI Denver

Authorities said Johnson lived in Denver at the time of the shooting and used to work as a custodian for the Denver Public Library. They believe he may be in a similar line of work.

Twenty-eight billboards will be placed across the Front Range to notify the public of the award and bring more awareness to the case. The FBI and the Denver Police Department are continuing to investigate the shooting and said they will not give up the search.

"This warrant will stay in the system, and the subject will have to live with the fact that law enforcement and the public is looking for him for the rest of his life until he's apprehended," said Special Agent Mark McCulloch.

Anyone with information that could help lead to Johnson's arrest and conviction is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.