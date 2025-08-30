Community tip leads to arrest of Denver shooting suspect after nearly two years on the run

Authorities are thanking the public for help in capturing a fugitive wanted for a fatal shooting in Denver nearly two years ago.

One day after the FBI and Denver Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information that could help locate and convict Matthew LaDaniel Johnson, he was placed behind bars, they say. Johnson was wanted for a shooting at a local bar in 2023 that claimed the lives of Brandon Houston and Jason Lewis and injured two others.

During a press conference Thursday, Lewis's sisters pleaded with the public to help them get justice for their brother, and the FBI announced the reward. Officials said a viewer saw news coverage of the case and called in a tip. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police officers found Johnson in north Denver on Friday night and placed him under arrest.

"This defendant will now have his day in court, and the judicial process can begin," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. "We hope these efforts bring a measure of justice and relief to the families of the victims."

The FBI said there is a process that takes time, but the tipster should get the full reward.