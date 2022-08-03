Fawns left alone are just fine, please don't bring them inside

Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind people, one more time, that fawns found alone in the wild are just fine and to leave them alone. This, after a picture surfaced showing a fawn in a kitchen.

The fawn is seen in a kitchen with a towel draped over it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say when a fawn is seen bedded down by itself, its mother is likely looking for food.

Another reason for a doe to leave its young is to keep predators away from the fawns.

CPW said an important lesson is to keep wildlife wild and call CPW if unsure about the situation.