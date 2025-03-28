Father pleads guilty after baby found abandoned in Denver street on Christmas morning

A man has pleaded guilty to child abuse after his six-week-old baby was left in the median of a Denver street on Christmas morning.

Christina Thurman and her boyfriend, Jarvis Sims, were arrested on Dec. 25, 2024, after their baby was left in a car seat in the median of Pecos St. An arrest report also said the baby tested positive for cocaine in his system.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the incident started with an argument between Sims and Thurman. A witness reportedly told investigators she saw the couple arguing and Sims placing the car seat on the median. When she approached and called to Sims to come back and get the baby, he reportedly shouted back, "That's her kid, give it to her!"

Because the witness had an active arrest warrant, she took the baby to her apartment and called her sister, who stayed with him until police arrived.

Investigators reviewed footage from a nearby gas station, which reportedly showed a man putting the car seat into the median and arguing with the witness before walking away. The Adams County Sheriff's Office was able to contact the baby's godmother, who told police she was with Thurman.

Jarvis Sims, left, and Christina Thurman Adams County

Thurman told authorities she had argued with Sims about her intoxication levels. She said she watched him take the baby and leave him in the median. Because she wanted to avoid further arguments, she said she called her stepfather to come pick her up.

When deputies spoke to Sims, he reportedly told them he left the baby there before returning home to go to sleep because he had to go to work in a few hours.

Both parents were charged with child abuse and reckless endangerment. Sims was also charged with violation of a protection order.

On March 24, Sims pleaded guilty to child abuse, knowingly/reckless with no injury, and received a one-year deferred sentence. Thurman appeared in court Friday; her pretiral conference is set for April 21.