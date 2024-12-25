Abandoned baby found in Colorado, discovered in street Christmas morning

Adams County detectives are asking for the community's help to find the family of a one-month-old baby found in the median of a road Christmas morning.

Authorities said the baby was left sitting in a car seat in the median near 7490 Pecos St. wearing only a diaper. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. Christmas morning from someone who discovered the abandoned baby.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

"We are hoping someone recognizes the car seat or knows something about the baby or family so he can be reunited with his loved ones and the person who abandoned him can be brought to justice," said ACSO.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information on the case to contact its non-emergency dispatch number at (303) 288-1535.

A social worker is with the baby at Children's Hospital Colorado, where he is under observation as a precaution. Authorities said they don't yet know when he was left in the median, and the baby had no visible injuries.