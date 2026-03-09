Man fatally shot during domestic violence incident at Aurora home

Police say a man was fatally shot on Sunday morning after a domestic violence incident at an Aurora home.

APD received a call from a woman inside the home in the 2700 block of S. Lewiston Street around 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned the woman and a man inside the home were involved in a domestic violence incident before the man was shot.

Officers took lifesaving measures, but the man later died at the hospital.

APD said everyone involved has been interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing. Further information on how the incident unfolded has not yet been released.

Authorities reported that no arrests or charges have been made.