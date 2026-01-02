Secondary crash on I-25 in southern Colorado turns fatal

Colorado State Patrol says that a person involved in one of two crashes at the same location on I-25 this morning has died.

The first crash took place around 7:32 a.m. near southbound mile marker 40 when a semi slowed down due to poor visibility from the sun glare and was rear-ended by a box truck. CSP said the box truck driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital.

Authorities said the drivers of each vehicle had pulled onto the shoulder, and traffic was still moving slowly in the area when a second crash occurred at that location. According to CSP, a man driving a Ford F250 rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, rolled and slid into a Hyundai Sonata. The Elantra crossed the center median before ending up on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

CSP says the driver of the Ford died of his injuries. The driver of the Elantra was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Authorities shut down both directions of the interstate for almost two hours while crews worked the scene. Although northbound traffic was restored at 9:12 a.m., CSP said southbound traffic on I-25 remains closed. Drivers must take a detour at Exit 41 on Rugby Road.

The crash remains under investigation by CSP, who said that the interstate will remain closed for several hours while cleanup and investigation efforts continue.