Fiery overnight crash kills one, injures three others in Denver

A fiery crash in Denver claimed the life of one person and left three others injured early Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. at S Sheridan Boulevard and Morrison Road.

Police reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Banda La Patrona La Mera Vena De Jeréz

Javier Torres, a member of Banda La Patrona La Mera Vena De Jeréz, shared a video of the crash scene on the band's social media page. A damaged yellow car can be seen next to another vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

In the video, Torres told first responders he heard the crash from a nearby parking lot and rushed to help. He said that he pulled someone from the burning vehicle, but that another person was still inside. His hands and arms, as well as those of another person who helped the victim, were covered in a liquid they said was gasoline.

Authorities temporarily closed Sheridan Boulevard between Morrison Road and Kentucky Avenue while they investigated the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.