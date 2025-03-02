Deputies investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash near Colorado town of Winter Park

Authorities temporarily closed a portion of Highway 40 Sunday morning after a crash killed one person and seriously injured two more.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department

Officials said the multi-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. between Lakota Drive and the North Entrance to Winter Park Drive.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department reported that a 2008 Dodge Ram was headed west on Hwy 40 when it lost traction on the icy road and veered into oncoming traffic. The truck reportedly sideswiped a silver Nissan before continuing down the eastbound lane and crashing into a Red 2015 Hyundai.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

One person was reportedly killed in the collision and two others suffered serious injuries. Police said one of the injured was taken to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby for treatment and the other was airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver. Although the investigation is still in the early stages, police said they believe the person killed was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The highway was shut down for around two hours. As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was partially restored, with one lane open in each direction.

The Grand County Sheriff's office asked for drivers to slow down and be patient as officers work to investigate the scene. They do not yet have an estimated time for the highway to fully reopen.