Fatal crash causes Colorado Department of Transportation to close I-70 east through Loveland Pass

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on setting up detours after a fatal crash on I-70 on Friday night.

I-70 at mile point 223 Colorado Department of Transportation

Authorities said a motorcyclist was killed when they crashed into a guard rail just before 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Colorado State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

CDOT has closed eastbound traffic through Loveland Pass while crews work the scene. They said they're working on detours and advised drivers to expect delays and an extended closure.