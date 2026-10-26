One killed, multiple injured in Denver area crash on I-25

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash on I-25 in Denver on Sunday morning.

Around 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on southbound I-25 near E. Colfax Avenue. Investigators believe both vehicles were driving south on the interstate when one attempted to pass the other. However, it collided with the second vehicle.

Traffic camera footage of the scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-25. Colorado Department of Transportation

The crash rolled both vehicles and caused the man driving the first vehicle to be ejected. The Denver Police Department says that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in one of the vehicles and one person in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police closed the interstate and several off-ramps for a couple of hours while they investigated the scene. The roadway was reopened at 2:58 a.m., and the ramps reopened at approximately 6:13 a.m.