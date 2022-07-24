2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash at Santa Fe Drive & Mississippi Avenue in Denver

2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash at Santa Fe Drive & Mississippi Avenue in Denver

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Denver. It happened early Sunday morning at Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue.

Police said a truck was driving the wrong way down Santa Fe and crashed into an SUV.

The driver and the passenger in the SUV were both killed.

Three people were inside the truck and they are expected to survive.

The driver of the truck is being held on tentative charges of vehicular homicide and assault.