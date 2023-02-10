Family pleads with public for information in deadly shooting of FedEx driver

The family of a man shot and killed Wednesday believe it was a random act of violence and are offering a reward to anyone who can help them find his killer.

Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Brian Goad, a 58-year-old FedEx driver, was shot near Colorado Boulevard and 11th Avenue while driving to work.

"Please please please help us find who did this is my brother. He didn't do anything to anyone ever. I mean, he was just going to work," said Barbara Goad, the victim's sister. "He wasn't into drugs, I mean, there's nothing there."

She says her brother was liked by everyone he met and for the amount of love in his life, the crime makes no sense.

"All those bullet holes in the truck? Oh my god," she continued. "I mean, that's horrific. Who does that?"

She says he was planning to celebrate five years of marriage with his husband, Oscar on Sunday. Now Sunday there will be a celebration of Brian Goad's life.

"He was a good guy," his sister said. "We argued like any siblings but he was a good guy. We were close."

