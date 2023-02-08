Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in shooting near homes on Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person was shot and killed near homes on N Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood early on Wednesday. There was no report of an arrest or immediate suspect information. 

morning-copter-frame-56811-1.jpg
CBS

According to Denver Police Department's tweet, it was just before 4:30 a.m. that police were responding to the shooting in the 1100 block of N Colorado Blvd.

In an update, DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado the victim of this shooting died after being taken to the hospital. In the original tweet, their injuries were unknown. 

The shooting happened on Colorado Blvd, and police updated lanes were still blocked on E 11th Ave between N Ash St and N Colorado Blvd.

This shooting was just west of Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood, and just east of Congress Park. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.