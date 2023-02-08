1 dead in shooting near homes on Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood

One person was shot and killed near homes on N Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood early on Wednesday. There was no report of an arrest or immediate suspect information.

CBS

According to Denver Police Department's tweet, it was just before 4:30 a.m. that police were responding to the shooting in the 1100 block of N Colorado Blvd.

In an update, DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado the victim of this shooting died after being taken to the hospital. In the original tweet, their injuries were unknown.

The shooting happened on Colorado Blvd, and police updated lanes were still blocked on E 11th Ave between N Ash St and N Colorado Blvd.

This shooting was just west of Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood, and just east of Congress Park.