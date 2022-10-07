Watch CBS News
Local News

Family pleads with public for answers in 2017 Cherry Creek cold case homicide

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

Cold Case: Family of Juan Mendez-Lopez hopes to solve his murder
Cold Case: Family of Juan Mendez-Lopez hopes to solve his murder 01:27

Sela Moya says her brother Juan Lopez-Mendez was a true Denverite. He owned a mortgage brokerage business on Broadway near downtown, an apartment in Glendale and loved the Broncos.

 "He loved Denver you know, like everything about it, and he knew it like the back of his hand," Moya said.

She says he also loved to hang out at Denver's most popular bars and restaurants. That is why when he called his parents after a long day of work on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, and told them he had plans for the evening they weren't surprised or concerned. Especially when he told them who he was going with.

"He had told my mom that he was going to go out with our cousin Rudolfo," said Moya.

She says according to Rudolfo, the pair had some beers together at various places around town and ended the night early at the Cherry Creek Grill in Cherry Creek North.

cherry-creek-cold-case-mha-raw-01-concatenated-153519-frame-27493.jpg
Cherry Creek Grill CBS

"He said that's where we both left it was about 8 p.m. maybe, or something," recalls Moya.

The next morning a jogger found Lopez-Mendez on the banks of the Cherry Creek Trail near South Monroe Street and Cherry Creek Drive North. He was beaten and barely clinging to life. The jogger called police, who rushed Lopez-Mendez to a hospital but just two days later, he died.

 Moya was grief-stricken but thought police would soon find the person who killed her brother. That would not be the case.

"None of us ever imagined that 5 years later we would still be in the exact same place," said Moya.

cherry-creek-cold-case-mha-raw-01-concatenated-153519-frame-9576.jpg
Sela Moya asks for any information in her brother's 2017 killing. CBS

Now she is asking anyone who knows anything about Juan's murder to come forward so her family can have closure. And she has just one question for the person who killed her brother.

"What did he do so bad to you, that you felt it was worth his life?" she asks.

If you know anything about Lopez-Mendez's death you're asked to call Crimestoppers.

cold-case-5vo-frame-139.jpg
Juan Lopez-Mendez is described as a "true Denverite." He was killed in 2017 and the case has since gone cold. Now his family is pleading for any information that can lead them to his killer.   CBS
Michael Abeyta
Michael-Abeyta.jpg

Michael Abeyta is a general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.