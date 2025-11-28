Family owned store near Denver discusses importance of shopping locally ahead of Small Business Saturday

It's more important than ever to support local businesses in Colorado and beyond if you want to see them stay open.

Every dollar you spend at a local business is 67 cents that stays in the community. This means two-thirds of your money stays local.

Small Business Saturday is approaching. This is the perfect time to stop at a local business to check out and even purchase something. According to the Denver Chamber of Commerce, there are 681,000 small businesses across Colorado.

Golden Goods is one of these small businesses. You can find them in Golden. They are a family-owned store that has been a staple in the community for 14 years. They sell everything you can think of, from toys, candy, and stuffed animals for the kids. They even sell puzzles, hoodies, and mugs for the adults.

Golden Goods says to think of them as your one-stop shop for all of your needs. Owner Deanne Aichholz says to check out your local businesses for a product before heading online.

"When you go online, you never know what you are absolutely going to end up with," Aichholz said. "This way, you get to see it, to feel it, and you know exactly what you are going to get."

Small Business Saturday launched back in 2010. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce said since the launch, $103 billion has been spent at local businesses.