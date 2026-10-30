Family continues call for justice 1 year after Colorado crash that killed 5 people

More than a year after a father, mother and their three children were killed in a head-on crash, the driver believed to be responsible for the crash has not been taken into custody. The fiery crash happened on Highway 9 in Grand County on Aug. 4, 2025.

According to the crash report completed by Colorado State Patrol investigators, a Ford F-150 crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles caught fire. And while the driver of the Ford F-150 escaped and survived the crash, all five people in the Yukon died.

Manuel Cabral Torres, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, and their children were killed in a crash in Grand County. Maria Torres Reyes

CSP presented its case to the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves Grand County. On Oct. 14, 14 months after the crash, the office announced it is filing five counts of criminally negligent homicide against Samuel Conger, 26. The arrest affidavit warrant lays out the case against Conger and includes witness statements from other drivers. Those drivers said when they drove by Conger, it appeared he was asleep or passed out behind the wheel. Investigators estimated Conger was driving 78-86 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The warrant says investigators tried twice to speak with Conger in the hospital, but he was "unable to provide a statement due to his medical condition."

CBS Colorado asked the Grand County Sheriff's Office if Conger was in custody. They confirmed that there is an active arrest warrant, but he "is not in the Grand County Jail and we believe he has not yet been arrested on this warrant."

CBS Colorado asked the Grand County District Attorney's Office why there are no hearings scheduled for Conger, but were told "The DA's office will not be releasing further information in this case."

Sara Janosik-Johnson

The five people who died in the crash have been identified as Manuel Cabral Torres, 34, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, and their children -- ages 2, 5, and 12.

Torres' mother, Maria Torres de Cabral, told Jasmine Arenas that she wants justice for her son and wants the other driver in prison. She says nothing will bring back her loved ones, but she wants justice and accountability.

"It doesn't change anything, but just knowing—as a mother, as a brother—that justice was served, and it wasn't just left like that," de Cabral said. "I think, if this had happened to me, my son would be demanding justice."

Surviving relatives of the victims have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Samuel Conger and his employer because he was driving a company car.