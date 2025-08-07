Woman travels to Colorado after family killed in fiery crash in Grand County

Woman travels to Colorado after deaths of multiple family members in car crash

Five members of a Kremmling family, including three young children, were killed earlier this week in a fiery crash in Grand County. The victims include 34-year-old Manuel Cabral Torres, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, and their children — ages 2, 5, and 12.

Manuel Cabral Torres, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, and their children were killed in a crash in Grand County. Maria Torres Reyes

The crash happened Monday morning when a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the family's SUV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire. All five occupants of the SUV died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition in the intensive care unit. The crash is still under investigation.

Manuel Cabral Torres' mother, Maria Torres Reyes, is traveling from Mexico to Colorado to bid her family farewell.

"My son, his wife, my grandchildren — it's all very painful," she said in Spanish. "I love them so much. I'm just so sad."

Torres Reyes said she last saw her family in April. She frequently visited Colorado to help care for her grandchildren.

Sara Janosik-Johnson

In a statement, Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard urged drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel and said in part:

"Wrong-way and wrong-side-of-the-road crashes are frequently the results of impairment, inattentive driving, or excessive speed," Packard said. "You can expect strict enforcement of our traffic laws when you see a Colorado State Trooper. You will also receive a thorough investigation into these crashes."

The Grand County Coroner's Office extended its condolences to the surviving family members, and the West Grand School District said support services will be available to students and staff affected by the tragedy.