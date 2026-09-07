Colorado family files wrongful death lawsuit in crash that killed 5

Five members of a Colorado family, including three young children, were killed last summer in a fiery crash in Grand County. While, 13 months later, criminal charges have not been filed, a lawsuit was recently filed against the wrong-way driver believed to have caused the collision.

CBS Colorado obtained a crash report, which was completed by Colorado State Patrol investigators on Oct. 10, 2025, two months after the crash. The report says a Ford F-150 crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles caught fire. And while the driver of the Ford F-150 escaped and survived the crash, all five people in the Yukon died.

The trooper noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry on the morning of Aug. 4, 2025. They also noted that there were no apparent vehicle defects or avoidance maneuvers.

CSP says, "Due to the complexity of this crash, the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit required multiple months to conduct a thorough investigation," and they presented their findings to the District Attorney's office on July 30, 2026. The 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office says they expect to make a charging decision in the next six weeks.

The driver of the Ford F-150 has publicly been identified as a 25-year-old man from Parker, but because he has not been criminally charged, CBS Colorado is not naming him.

Manuel Cabral Torres, center, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, left, and their children are seen with Manuel's mother Maria Torres Reyes. Maria Torres Reyes

The five people who died in the crash have been identified as 34-year-old Manuel Cabral Torres, his wife Andrea Banuelos Salazar, and their children -- ages 2, 5, and 12. Surviving relatives of the victims have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and his employer, because he was driving a company car.

The next hearing on that case is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2026.