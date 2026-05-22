Family of Colorado veteran donates 48-star American flag to Adams County

The family of a Colorado veteran who served on the USS Colorado donated a 48-star American flag to Adams County. On Thursday, Adams County officials and veterans gathered to honor the sacrifice of veterans and also to preserve some Colorado history as the state celebrates 150 years.

The family of a Colorado veteran who served on the USS Colorado donated a 48-star American flag to Adams County. CBS

The sailor's family said Boatswain's Mate First Class (BM1) Whittaker "Moose" Hemion was presented with the flag when he disembarked from the ship at the end of World War II. He lived to be 99 years old, passing away just two weeks before his 100th birthday.

The near-life-size replica of the USS Colorado juts into Mann-Nyholt Lake at the Adams County Veterans Memorial. CBS

"This 48-star flag is more than a historic artifact—it is a powerful symbol of the courage and sacrifice of the Americans who served aboard the USS Colorado during World War II. We are deeply honored the family of Boatswain's Mate First Class Hemion chose to donate the flag to Adams County, where it will connect our community to an important chapter in our nation's history for generations," said Commissioner Julie Duran Mullica, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners, in a statement. "As we celebrate Colorado's 150th anniversary of statehood and our nation's 250th birthday, we hope this remarkable flag and this tribute to our nation's veterans offers an important reminder that history is not just something we read about. It's something we preserve, share, learn from, and actively participate in together."

The Adams County Veterans Memorial CBS

The 48-star American flag will be permanently displayed in the lobby of the Adams County Government Center.

