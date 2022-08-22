Family and friends gather to mourn Zay Rosales, 13-year-old slain in drive-by shooting

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Kensington Park in Longmont on Sunday to say goodbye to a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon.

"It hurt my heart to find out that he died like this," said Candelario Contreras, a friend of the family. "You feel the pain, but you can't fill the wounds."

Friends and family members identified the 13-year-old as Zay Rosales. They say Rosales and his 15-year-old cousin were at the park playing basketball when a driver unloaded on the teens.

Police have now arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis in connection to the drive-by. He's facing two charges -- one for first-degree murder and the second for attempted first-degree murder.

As friends and family members gathered at the park where the shooting happened, they released balloons, burned candles, and prayed together. The community is holding on by the memories Rosales left them with.

"It hurt me to find out that a 13-year-old kid got shot just by playing basketball, what is up with that?" Contreras said. "It's very sad. What is this world coming to? If I would have played basketball that day I could have been shot, but a 13-year-old kid?"

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He stopped by the memorial on Sunday to pay his respects to his cousin.

"Can you imagine right now what the family is going through? His parents and everything," said Contreras said.

The pain of losing Rosales is one that this community says will have a lasting and lingering impact.

"I understand the pain and the sorrow of the family are going through," Contreras said. "So many people are hurt by this."

Police said this shooting is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call (303) 774-3700 to reach the Longmont city tip line. Police are also hoping to get any surveillance video that might have been rolling at the time in the area.