Yahir Solis arrested in Longmont drive-by shooting that killed teen

Suspect Yahir Solis, 19, was arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old and injured another teen in Longmont on Saturday, CBS4 confirmed from a Boulder County arrest document shared by Longmont Police Department on Sunday morning.

According to the document, Solis faces charges for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

On Saturday afternoon a 13-year-old Longmont boy was shot and killed. The crime was described as a drive-by shooting, and another teen was also injured.

The shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, not far from Kensington Park. Authorities say it took place close to a basketball court.

Police say a 15-year-old was also shot in the leg, but that boy was expected to survive. That teen was also a Longmont resident.

The arrest document shows Solis was eventually found and arrested in the area of the shooting. Solis was booked into Boulder County Jail, where investigators learned he already had two active arrest warrants out for him. The first was a traffic offense out of Boulder County with a $500 bond, and the second was for possession of drug paraphernalia out of Lafayette also with a $500 bond.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is still asked to call (303) 774-3700 to reach the Longmont city tip line. Police are also hoping to get any surveillance video that might have been rolling at the time in the area.