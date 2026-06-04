Fallen Colorado firefighter honored after 27 years of service

Friends, family and fellow firefighters lined the streets in the Denver metro area on Thursday for a funeral procession to honor the life of fallen firefighter Lieutenant Chad Tellinger.

The North Metro Fire District firefighter passed away on May 20 from an illness after serving with the department for 27 years. The service at the New Life Church in Brighton was private to family and anyone close to Tellinger.

Lieutenant Chad Tellinger North Metro Fire Rescue

A procession was held Thursday morning to remember the life and legacy of Tellinger. Dozens of law enforcement, fire crews, and EMS members traveled on I-25 around the Broomfield area in his honor.

Tellinger joined the North Metro Fire Rescue in 1998 and proudly served his community for 27 years. He was known for his strong work ethic, commitment to public safety and dedication to firefighter health. He received the Fire Chief's Exceptional Performance Award in 2022.

Firefighters say this is a huge loss for everyone.

North Metro Fire Rescue Lieutenant Chad Tellinger was honored for his service on Thursday. CBS

"It's significant," said Deanna Zurey, Public Information Officer for Arvada Fire. "This particular loss is someone who has lots of years of service and has had a lot of impact through the work that he did. This includes his training and working at academies for a lot of individuals who are learning the craft."

Firefighters say his legacy will always be remembered.