Fall is just 4 days away. Here is what to expect with the weather in Denver

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Astronomical fall is just 4 days away. The leaves are changing, temperatures are (gradually) cooling. Fall is in the air! 

A wet summer across the high country will likely lead to some vibrant colors.

Fall marks the transition from the warmest to the coldest season, and the return of snow. From a meteorological perspective, fall includes all of September, October and November for record keeping purposes.

The average high temperature during fall is 66 degrees, with a low of 38 degrees. Fall tends to be relatively dry, averaging only 2.52" of precipitation. This makes it the third driest season, with winter trailing averaging only 1.24" of precipitation. 

Denver is also just 31 days away from the average first snow and 20 days from the average first freeze.

This upcoming fall looks to feature above average temperatures and below average precipitation.  

The current fall outlook, forecasting for September, October and November, is leaning below average (40-50%) for precipitation. Temperature probabilities range anywhere from a 40-70% chance of above average temperatures. Probabilities increase as you approach the southwest corner of the state.

