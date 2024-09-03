Colorado fall foliage forecast 2024

It is almost that time of the year! Fall will officially begin on Sunday, September 22nd at ~6:44 AM MDT.

You know what that means... leaves will start across the high country in as little as one week.

A key weather ingredient during the summer to help determine how and when the foliage will pan out is rain. A drought stricken year will generally lead to a below average color change.

Just about all of the high country finished with above average rainfall during summer. So much so, portions of the San Juan Mountains finished 4-5 inches above average. This is great news as the entire High Country is drought free!

The best time to view the fall colors is elevation dependent. If you are planning a trip across the northern mountains the best time is mid to late September. In the central mountains it is late September. The southern mountains peak in late September through early/mid-October.

