Fall finally arrives in Colorado with snow, rain and flight disruptions

Wednesday's rain made for a frustrating day for hundreds of travelers at Denver International Airport, including some football fans arriving for Thursday night's Broncos game.

According to FlightAware, more than 700 flights were delayed, and five were canceled Wednesday. The FAA also put a ground delay program in place because of low clouds, wind, and a closed runway, with some flights facing delays of more than an hour.

Among those arriving in Denver were Seattle Seahawks fans making the trip to watch their team take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

A few fans told CBS Colorado that the rain didn't bother them much. After all, they're used to it back home in Seattle.

But rain isn't the only weather change headed our way.

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It was almost summer-like in Denver just a few days ago. Now, temps are expected to drop below freezing in some areas Thursday night into Friday morning.

Fans heading to Mile High for Thursday Night Football will want to bundle up. The Broncos and Seahawks kick off at 6:15 p.m., just hours before temperatures could fall below freezing.

While football fans are getting ready for the game, homeowners have some preparations of their own to make.

Denver Water recommends disconnecting garden hoses and shutting off outdoor faucets before temperatures dip below freezing. Insulated faucet covers can also provide some extra protection.

If you've been putting off that sprinkler blowout, now's the time to get it done. Homeowners who can't get a professional out before the freeze should at least shut off the water supply and drain their sprinkler systems. That won't always remove all the water trapped in the lines, but it can help reduce the risk of damage.

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When water freezes, it expands. That can crack pipes and leave homeowners dealing with expensive repairs.

Denver Water also recommends insulating exposed pipes in unheated areas and knowing where your home's main water shutoff valve is just in case a pipe bursts.

If you have sensitive plants, bring them inside or cover them to protect them from the cold.

Temps could dip into the upper 20s early Friday morning. The cold won't stick around long!

Denver could be back in the mid-70s by Saturday, with another mild day Sunday.