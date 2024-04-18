Watch CBS News
Protecting your plants when temperatures drop across Colorado

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

As the temperatures continue to drop, many people are probably wondering what they can do to protect their plants.

CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod met with Redbed Garden Center owner Tim Meaty to provide tips. Meaty says if the temperature is below freezing or anything under 32 degrees, you should always cover up your plants, especially if they are outside.

Meaty says to add a light sheet with stakes above the plant and drape it over. Never use plastic. This material gets too heavy, it can fall on the plant and damage it. 

"It will damage all of the cells in your plant," Meaty said. "It will freeze it. Your plant will not recover." 

Meaty tells CBS News Colorado many plants including hearty herbs, oregano, and rosemary do well in cold-like temperatures but still recommends keeping them covered from the cold. 

First published on April 18, 2024 / 2:40 PM MDT

