Fake temporary Colorado license plates a concern for police in one mountain town

Police in Craig say they've seen "numerous" cars recently with fake temporary Colorado license plates on them.

Craig Police

Officers in the mountain town have been dealing with the problem over the last few months.

The Craig Police Department posted a warning online saying people are getting the licenses by buying them online on various websites. They reminded drivers that anyone caught with a fake temporary license plate on their vehicle faces a misdemeanor and the crime could lead to a fine and possible jail time.

"The only place one should purchase a tag is the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles," Craig police wrote.

Last year a lawmaker in Texas introduced legislation to eliminate the use of paper plates entirely in that state due to issues law enforcement agencies were running into with fakes.