F-16s prepare to delight Coloradans in Memorial Day flyovers

Pilots from the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is getting to take to the skies to delight crowds across Colorado in honor of Memorial Day.

"A Memorial Day flyover is more than a display of airpower," said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher "KojaCk" Melka, acting deputy commander, 140th Wing. "It is a solemn tribute to our fallen heroes, a reminder to our community of the sacrifices made for freedom, and a powerful symbol of our unwavering commitment to honor those who gave all."

The events start this weekend as the F-16 Vipers plan to fly over the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Monday, the pilots will make multiple flyovers across the state, including:

Fort Morgan Cemetery, Fort Morgan, 10:20 a.m.

Homelake Cemetery, Homelake, 10:40 a.m.

VFW Post 4031, Durango, 10:55 a.m.

Nucla Cemetery, Nucla, 11:05 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, 11:15 a.m.

Grand Lake Town Park, Grand Lake, 11:40 a.m.

Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, 11:50 a.m.

Olinger Highland Cemetery, Thornton, 11:55 a.m.

University of Colorado, Folsom Stadium, Boulder, 12 p.m.

Officials said the flyover times are estimates and could be cancelled due to weather. Coloradans may spot the jets between these locations as they head from one to the next.

The 140th Wing said the flights serve as training for their pilots, and the events are free to attend.