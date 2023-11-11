F-16 flyovers planned for Veterans Day events Saturday

Military jets from the Colorado Air National Guard will race through the skies mid-day Saturday, covering a half-dozen events across the state in less than 90 minutes.

Several of the 140th Wing's F-16 Fighting Falcons will launch from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. Between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., they will visit Veterans Day events in Loveland, Wellington, Greeley, Castle Rock, Grand Junction, and Durango, according to a Colorado National Guard press release. Those times are estimates.

A Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from Buckley Space Force Base in June 2021 for American-Canadian training operations in Greenland. U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill

"These flyovers are to recognize and show our gratitude to the men and women who faithfully served our nation," 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker stated in the release. "Many of the veterans we salute served and continue to serve our state and communities in the Colorado National Guard as the first military responders during emergencies."

The flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for pilots.

File photo of an F-16 holiday flyover. CBS

The Colorado National Guard did not list the particular events happening at each location. But within the times given, Loveland is hosting a Veterans Day Parade, the American Legion Post in Wellington is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration, Greeley's Bittersweet Park is hosting a Weld County Veterans Day Ceremony, veterans are being honored at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial in Castle Rock, Veterans Day festivities get underway in Grand Junction, and Durango kicks off its own Veterans Day Parade.

This year, the CONG celebrates 100 years of military aviation in Colorado.