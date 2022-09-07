1 more day of extreme heat: DPS will release students early from 30+ schools
With another day of extreme heat expected across Colorado on Thursday, dozens of schools in Denver Public Schools will either release students early or close altogether. DPS said that each school would communicate directly with its families.
This continues a days-long trend of schools along the Front Range releasing students early because of the high heat. Wednesday and Thursday were declared First Alert Weather Days because of the heat advisory.
The schools with early release in DPS on Thursday, Sept. 8 include:
Asbury Elementary
Cory Elementary
Cowell Elementary
Park Hill Elementary
Skinner Middle School
Stedman Elementary
University Park Elementary
Ellis Elementary
Bradley Elementary
Sabin World School
Thomas Jefferson High School
Carson Elementary
Denison Montessori - Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday
Steele Elementary
Bryant Webster Dual Language
McMeen Elementary
Lake Middle School
Polaris Elementary
Traylor Academy
Manual High School
Math and Science Leadership Academy - Rishel
Goldrick Elementary
Doull Elementary
Denver Montessori, only Thursday
Whittier ECE-8
George Washington High School
West Middle School
West High School
South High School
Brown International Academy
The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat.
Godsman Elementary, Tuesday
Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
DPS said that in those schools without air conditioning, heat mitigation strategies are being implemented. That includes industrial fans, portable air conditioners and using the cooler air overnight to purge the building of hot air from the day.
In 2019, DPS identified 55 schools that do not have air conditioning. Denver voters approved a bond in 2020 that, in part, provided air conditioning in 24 of those schools. In 2021, six schools were completed. This summer, nine schools were scheduled to have air conditioning installed, but, due to supply chain issues, eight schools are only partially completed. That work is expected to be completed this fall. Next summer, nine schools are scheduled to have air conditioning installed. You can learn more about the 2020 bond as well as the air conditioning project here.
Find an updated list of schools with early release or closing at dpsk12.org.
for more features.