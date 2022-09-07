1 more day of extreme heat: DPS will release students early from 30+ schools

With another day of extreme heat expected across Colorado on Thursday, dozens of schools in Denver Public Schools will either release students early or close altogether. DPS said that each school would communicate directly with its families.

This continues a days-long trend of schools along the Front Range releasing students early because of the high heat. Wednesday and Thursday were declared First Alert Weather Days because of the heat advisory.

The schools with early release in DPS on Thursday, Sept. 8 include:

Asbury Elementary

Cory Elementary

Cowell Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Stedman Elementary

University Park Elementary

Ellis Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Sabin World School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Carson Elementary

Denison Montessori - Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday

Steele Elementary

Bryant Webster Dual Language

McMeen Elementary

Lake Middle School

Polaris Elementary

Traylor Academy

Manual High School

Math and Science Leadership Academy - Rishel

Goldrick Elementary

Doull Elementary

Denver Montessori, only Thursday

Whittier ECE-8

George Washington High School

West Middle School

West High School

South High School

Brown International Academy

The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat.

Godsman Elementary, Tuesday

Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

DPS said that in those schools without air conditioning, heat mitigation strategies are being implemented. That includes industrial fans, portable air conditioners and using the cooler air overnight to purge the building of hot air from the day.

In 2019, DPS identified 55 schools that do not have air conditioning. Denver voters approved a bond in 2020 that, in part, provided air conditioning in 24 of those schools. In 2021, six schools were completed. This summer, nine schools were scheduled to have air conditioning installed, but, due to supply chain issues, eight schools are only partially completed. That work is expected to be completed this fall. Next summer, nine schools are scheduled to have air conditioning installed. You can learn more about the 2020 bond as well as the air conditioning project here.

Find an updated list of schools with early release or closing at dpsk12.org.