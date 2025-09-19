Evergreen High students help determine what return to class will look like after Colorado school shooting

On Friday, Evergreen High School's principal released part of the plan for students to return to class following last week's school shooting.

The plan entails increased security as well as support for students and staff. On Sunday, the principal will release full details.

In the update, the principal shared that facility workers have been working hard to restore and repair the school. On Monday, staff returns and there are information sessions for parents. On Wednesday, there will be an open house and walkthrough for students and parents. Then students will officially return to school on Thursday and Friday for half-days.

Students have also had a big voice in what their return to campus will look like.

For Tyler Guyton, it's a senior year, he thought would begin much differently. He's the student body co-president and has been having many conversations with students about what their concerns and needs are. He's also relayed much of that information to school and district leaders.

"Nobody ever thinks that this can happen to their community," said Tyler. "I was lucky that I fortunately wasn't in the building that day. There's some survivors guilt that does come with that."

Representing the student body at Evergreen High School, he also said he has the platform and has been working over the past week to help others get back to a sense of normalcy.

"There are a lot of students and a lot of staff members that are not doing very well," said Tyler. "So, I feel a responsibility to step up, along with our other student body president, to support students and make sure that their voice is heard."

He said he's been working toward the effort during 12 or 16-hour days, having conversations with students and getting their feedback.

"We are trying to allow students the opportunity to get with one another, to talk about their experiences, to grieve through it with each other, and that's the only way we're going get through this," said Tyler.

Tyler and other student leaders spoke with district leaders about their thoughts and a return-to-school plan. He said this week, about 15 to 20 students with the student senate also had a conversation with district leaders.

"I think students are very grateful that we were kind of the first line of feedback," said Tyler. The school board, and our superintendent, they've done a great job with asking students what they want and what their anxieties and stresses are."

Tyler said throughout his conversations with other students, he's learned that some students are concerned about academics as college application approaches.

"Some things I'm also hearing from students is kids are afraid to go back. We don't know yet what it will look like, but it won't be the best solution for everyone," said Tyler.

When students return there will be a full-time school resource officer, plus a full-time armed JeffCo Safety and Security Officer, and dedicated Jeffco Safety and Security patrol coverage in the area.

"It is the right thing to do. Of course, when any school experiences a tragedy like we did, of course, security is going to be ramped up, but there is a fine balance between feeling safe and being safe and reminding students every day of what happened and what they had to go through," said Tyler.

There will also be support for the admin team, dedicated substitute teachers for staff, additional office staff dedicated to on-site communications support for timely response, and additional mental health support for students and staff. The district will be expanding family engagement opportunities.

"I will be ready when we go back. I think there's a lot of kids looking for some sense of routine again, but what's important is that we come together as a community. Community, fellowship and love are really the only ways we're going to get through this," said Tyler.

The district heard from more than 1,300 students, staff and families. In the update, Evergreen High School's principal also stated they're looking for more information about things like school safety measures and how students will be supported academically.

Learn more about the school restart plan at evergreen.jeffcopublicschools.org.