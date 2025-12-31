Colorado lake plunge gets new date after warm weather causes delay

There is a new date for the Evergreen Lake Plunge in Colorado.

The plunge had to be postponed this New Year's Day because the warm weather has crippled ice production on Evergreen Lake. The thin ice just can't support the crowd of jumpers.

"It's so crazy to be able to walk out on the ice in a t-shirt in, like, 70 degree weather," one visitor to the lake told CBS Colorado on Wednesday.

An ice fisher on the lake said he didn't mind the warm temperatures, "I'm bundled up and hanging out and having a good time."

The Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation, which runs the plunge, now says it will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m.

Hundreds of jumpers took part in the plunge on January 1, 2025, many wearing outrageous costumes. The Evergreen fire department cut a hole in the ice, then stood ready to fish out the nearly 400 people who jumped into the freezing water.

This is the first year the plunge has had to be cancelled or postponed due to warm weather.

The event is a fundraiser for programs such as the INSPIRE special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation. Through fundraisers, community events, and donations, the program provides recreation for everyone in the community, regardless of ability. Active4All Evergreen Foundation has raised more than $100,000 in support of the INSPIRE program over the past five years.

Evergreen Lake has not yet opened for ice skating due to poor ice conditions. However, organizers expect there will be plenty of ice by the time March 1 arrives. People who already signed up for New Year's Day will have their registrations honored.

Visit the Active 4 All website to sign up.