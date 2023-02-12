Watch CBS News
Evergreen High School Cougars basketball team hosts players with special needs

By Alan Gionet

The Evergreen High School Cougars basketball team played host to players with special needs Saturday at Evergreen High School. It was a big hit with the crowd.

The EHS players shared the court and supported the players with disabilities for a Saturday afternoon contest.

The players are mostly young people with developmental disabilities helped by the "Inspire Program" based at Evergreen Parks and Recreation. The program helps keep kids active.

Evergreen High School has hosted a game each year, bringing the community together to support the program and the special needs players.

"It was awesome!" said player Suzie Burger after she scored more than 20 points.

CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet does play-by-play announcing while the  players and the local crowd gets into the game.

