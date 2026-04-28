Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs on probation, accused of storing more human remains than allowed

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies is investigating Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs. DORA said the facility located at 1830 E. Fountain Boulevard may have been storing human remains without proper refrigeration.

Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs. CBS

Investigators said the funeral home has been put on probation after an inspection conducted on Jan. 22. According to DORA, the funeral home has been accused of storing more human remains than the facility is capable of storing, setting its refrigeration units to exceed 39 degrees, and having some inconsistencies in paperwork.

Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs. CBS

According to DORA documents, the funeral home is required to implement an internal auditing program, submit quarterly written reports to the state, and self-report any violations of the Mortuary Science Code.

The funeral home has not responded to the request for comment.