Evergreen Fire/Rescue crews head to California to help fight wildfires
Four people with Evergreen Fire/Rescue are headed to Southern California to help with a 14-day wildland firefighting deployment. Josh "Porkins" Pithan, Cole Morgan, James Estle, and Matt Feller will help out.
Evergreen Fire/Rescue posted a picture of the four and wrote they hope to "return with valuable experience and lessons that will improve our safety here."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.