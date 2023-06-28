Watch CBS News
Evergreen Fire/Rescue crews head to California to help fight wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Four people with Evergreen Fire/Rescue are headed to Southern California to help with a 14-day wildland firefighting deployment. Josh "Porkins" Pithan, Cole Morgan, James Estle, and Matt Feller will help out. 

Evergreen Fire/Rescue posted a picture of the four and wrote they hope to "return with valuable experience and lessons that will improve our safety here."

Posted by Evergreen Fire/Rescue on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:13 PM

