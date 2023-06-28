Evergreen Fire/Rescue crews head to California to help fight wildfires

Evergreen Fire/Rescue crews head to California to help fight wildfires

Evergreen Fire/Rescue crews head to California to help fight wildfires

Four people with Evergreen Fire/Rescue are headed to Southern California to help with a 14-day wildland firefighting deployment. Josh "Porkins" Pithan, Cole Morgan, James Estle, and Matt Feller will help out.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue posted a picture of the four and wrote they hope to "return with valuable experience and lessons that will improve our safety here."