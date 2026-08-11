All evacuations lifted for Willow Fire burning in Colorado, west of Leadville

All evacuations have been lifted in the Willow Fire burning in Colorado's mountains, west of Leadville. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, all remaining evacuation and pre-evacuation orders associated with that fire had been lifted as of Monday.

The Willow Fire has burned 7,534 acres and was 67% contained as of Aug. 10.

A briefing on the Willow Fire on July 28, 2026. USFS

Several neighborhoods around the mountain town were forced to evacuate in the early days of the fire.

The Willow Fire is located approximately six miles west of Leadville and started on June 28. Officials said the fire was human-caused.

The fire continues to burn in brush and timber areas, with minimal growth on the west side of the fire. Fire officials said isolated pockets internal to the fire are smoldering and creeping, but there is no threat to the fire line.