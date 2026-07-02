Leadville, Colorado, residents watch Willow Fire grow near town: "It feels like a scary movie"

The Willow Fire burning west of Leadville, Colorado, has become impossible for residents to ignore. At more than 2,200 acres and with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices still in place, smoke from the fire has become part of daily life in Colorado's highest incorporated city.

"The smoke doesn't go anywhere, so it just sits here," Leadville resident Marc Workman said. "It's kind of freaky because you can't see how far it's progressed."

For Workman, who has lived in Leadville for roughly 20 years, the fire has created an unsettling new normal.

Marc Workman

"It'll be three in the afternoon, and it feels like the sun's gone down and the sun is just red," he said. "It really feels like you're in a scary movie, kind of like, end of the world."

His family is also moving back into their home after renovations, and, coupled with the stress of moving, it's been a hard time for the Workman family.

"You have, like, a piece of string cheese for breakfast and then it hits 11:00 at night. That alone you kind of almost want to break down a little bit," said Workman. "And then on top of it, we were like, 'The mountain is burning down!"'

The fire has burned near Turquoise Lake, prompting firefighters to use helicopters and water bucket drops to help protect homes and power lines. Much of the terrain remains difficult for crews to access on the ground. While firefighters battle the flames, many residents are also dealing with anxiety and uncertainty.

"Then you see something this close to your house, and you're like, 'We might not be fine,'" Workman said.

The fire has also reignited local frustrations over fire safety. Workman said he recently saw campers with campfires during dangerous conditions and hopes everyone takes the current wildfire threat seriously.

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"I get it, it sucks to go camping without a fire," he said. "But it doesn't suck quite as bad as watching your house burn down."

The cause of the Willow Fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials continue to urge the public to stay clear of evacuation areas and avoid flying drones near the fire. If drones are spotted, firefighting aircraft may be forced to stop operations, potentially slowing efforts to contain the fire.

For the latest information on the fire, check here